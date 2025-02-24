Delhi elections a wake-up call for Cong, INDIA bloc
Summary
- The Congress is restricted to just three states—Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh—today and is increasingly dependent on allies for political relevance.
Even before the Delhi assembly election results were out, people had started speculating whether “INDIA bloc" was signing its death warrant. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah demanded that members of the bloc should get together to work out a framework for moving forward once the elections ended.