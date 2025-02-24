Delhi elections a wake-up call for Cong, INDIA bloc

This was why Kejriwal fielded his party’s candidates without bothering to consult with the Congress in Delhi. But in Delhi, Congress played the role AAP played against it in Haryana and Gujarat. AAP secured just 2% fewer votes than BJP, while Congress gained 2% votes in Delhi compared with the last assembly elections. Had AAP-Congress coalition retained the 2% votes, the political landscape of Delhi would have been quite different and INDIA bloc would have emerged stronger.