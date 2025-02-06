Delhi Exit Polls: Arvind Kejriwal hits out at ‘fake surveys’; says ‘if BJP is getting more than 55 seats…’

Delhi Exit Polls: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at the exit poll predictions, labelling them ‘fake survey’. The former Delhi Chief Minister took to microblogging site X and alleged that in the last two hours, 16 AAP candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join BJP, the saffron party will make them ministers and will give ₹15 crores to each of them.

Arvind Kejriwal questioned, “If his party (BJP) is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates?”

“Some agencies are showing that the abusive party is getting more than 55 seats. Obviously these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down”, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi referring to BJP as ‘Gaali-Galoj Party’.

Exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections indicate a potential comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a long absence, potentially ending the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) governance.

Seven out of ten exit polls predict a clear majority for the BJP, with AAP expected to secure between 20-25 seats.

All exit polls forecast that the Congress party will win no more than three seats.

However, AAP has rejected these exit poll results. AAP leader Sushil Gupta stated that exit polls have historically underestimated AAP's performance in Delhi elections and expressed confidence in a favorable outcome.

Several agencies have released their exit poll projections. Axis My India predicts a significant victory for the BJP, projecting 45-55 seats for the party, while CNX forecasts an even higher range of 49-61 seats.

In contrast, Axis My India estimates AAP will secure 15-25 seats, and CNX projects 10-19 seats.

Historically, exit polls in Delhi have not always been accurate. While they correctly predicted a hung assembly in 2013, they underestimated AAP's sweeping victories in 2015 and 2020. In 2020, exit polls projected an average of 54 seats for AAP, while the party ultimately won 62.