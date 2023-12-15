‘Delhi has no cold in November,’ counters AAP as BJP raises alarm over winter deaths among homeless
The Opposition BJP targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the homeless people dying in the city due to cold in the winter season and demanded the Chief Minister's statement in the House over the issue
The national capital region witnessed some intense political heat during the Assembly session on Friday. The Opposition BJP targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the homeless people dying in the city due to cold in the winter season and demanded the Chief Minister's statement in the House over the issue. AAP responded to the claims and said the opposition party is showing the data of November, when the temperature of the capital city remain moderate.
Fierce debate on regularization of MCD workers
Delhi Assembly witnessed fierce protests on another issue as AAP MLA trooped down to the well of the House as they protested against BJP's decision to oppose the regularization of MCD workers. "What the BJP could not do when it was in power in the MCD for 15 years was accomplished by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in just six months," AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said.
"The MCD workers used to earlier protest at the Civic Centre, Jantar Mantar, Mayor House. They did not get their salaries for eight months. It was in August, within six months of the AAP coming to power, that the workers got their salaries on time. This happened after 13 years," he added.
(With agency inputs)
