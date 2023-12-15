The national capital region witnessed some intense political heat during the Assembly session on Friday. The Opposition BJP targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over the homeless people dying in the city due to cold in the winter season and demanded the Chief Minister's statement in the House over the issue. AAP responded to the claims and said the opposition party is showing the data of November, when the temperature of the capital city remain moderate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi unit of BJP also launched a protest outside the Assembly demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement in the House over the death of 203 homeless people in Delhi during the ongoing winter season. "We demand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provide answers on the issue in the House," Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

As the noise around the issue grew, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj came out and spoke with the media on the issue of the death of homeless people in the capital city. While denying the BJP's accusations, the minister presented photos and claimed that the deceased lost their life in a road accident rather than a cold.

“The documents that they gave in the house show the data from the beginning of November. It is visible in the photos that these people died either in road accidents or in a murder etc because of the injury marks visible... The cold in Delhi began a week ago. Delhi has no cold in November... This is not the data of the deaths due to cold. The BJP is spreading lies..." Saurabh Bharadwaj told news agency ANI.

Fierce debate on regularization of MCD workers Delhi Assembly witnessed fierce protests on another issue as AAP MLA trooped down to the well of the House as they protested against BJP's decision to oppose the regularization of MCD workers. "What the BJP could not do when it was in power in the MCD for 15 years was accomplished by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in just six months," AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said.

"The MCD workers used to earlier protest at the Civic Centre, Jantar Mantar, Mayor House. They did not get their salaries for eight months. It was in August, within six months of the AAP coming to power, that the workers got their salaries on time. This happened after 13 years," he added.

(With agency inputs)

