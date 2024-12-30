In a recent letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed his disapproval of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's remark referring to Atishi as a "temporary Chief Minister". Saxena described the comments as not only insulting to Atishi but also disrespectful to the President of India and himself as her representative.

LG VK Saxena's objection The Delhi LG's letter to Delhi CM Atishi conveyed his feelings of ‘hurt and objection’, stating, "I found this very objectionable and I was hurt by it. It was not only an insult to you, but also to your appointee, the President of India and to me as her representative."

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a respectful level of public discourse, particularly regarding the role of the chief minister.

"As a Lieutenant Governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, I am hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time Chief Minister of my government as a temporary Chief Minister..."

He further praised CM Atishi for her work as the chief minister and taking charge of various departments unlike her predecessor, who did not hold a single department of the government or sign files.

“On the occasion of swearing in you as the Chief Minister, I had also congratulated you wholeheartedly and wished you and in the period from then till now, for the first time in my two and a half years of tenure, I saw a person holding the post of Chief Minister doing the work of the Chief Minister.", the letter read.

"Where your predecessor Chief Minister did not have a single department of the government and neither did he sign files, you took charge of many departments and tried to work on various issues of administration," Saxena said.

LG Saxena had earlier praised Atishi, calling her “a thousands times better" than her predecessor, with whom Saxena has had several tempestuous run-ins – on legal, administrative, and governance issues – over the past months.

Atishi assumed office as the chief minister of the Delhi-NCT in September this year, following Kejriwal's resignation after his release from Tihar Jail, where he had been incarcerated for five months in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.