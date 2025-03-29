Delhi LG VK Saxena dances with tribal community in Ooty | Watch viral video

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena was seen dancing with the tribal community of Ooty during his visit to Karnataka on Friday.

The Delhi LG was visiting Thodar Tribal Village in Ooty on the day.

In the video, Delhi LG VK Saxena is seen gracefully picking up the steps of the dance, which involves clapping and going around in a circle. He is seen smiling as he dances with the tribal community.

Delhi LG inaugurates bamboo plantation in landfill Earlier this month, Delhi LG VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a bamboo plantation drive at the Bhalswa landfill in the national capital.

A green initiative was launched at the 62-metre high landfill this month, with the vision of transforming the reclaimed land into a green zone.

With 200 bamboo plants planted so far, the officials plan to add 54,000 more in the coming months. Bamboo was chosen for its eco-friendly properties, producing 30 per cent more oxygen than most other plants and requiring minimal water. This makes it a sustainable choice for enhancing air quality and curbing pollution in the area.

Bamboo plantations can play a crucial role in managing landfills by stabilising soil, absorbing excess moisture, and reducing erosion, which helps prevent landslides. Its deep root system can also filter contaminants from leachate, mitigating groundwater pollution.

VK Saxena celebrates Statehood Days On March 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena expressed his delight to celebrate the statehood days of Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

“Delighted to celebrate the Statehood Day of Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh & Mizoram at Raj Niwas, alongside residents of these states who have enriched Delhi’s economy & cultural fabric [sic],” he wrote on X.

The Delhi LG also lauded the cultural performances during the event.