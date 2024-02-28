Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying ‘not a single piece of paper brought to LG’s notice, officially or unofficially’ with regard the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's ‘Water Scheme’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a 7-page letter LG Saxena said, “Water, Finance, Urban Development, all departments concerned with this scheme are fully and totally under CM’s control. LG has no role whatsoever. Not a single piece of paper brought to LG’s notice, officially or unofficially in this regard."

AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 25 February assured that under his party's leadership, water connections will not be cancelled and also criticised the BJP's alleged interference in 'one-time settlement' scheme for unpaid water bills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi CM had alleged that the BJP-led centre was trying to stop 'one-time settlement' scheme for unpaid water bills in the city. He said, “If the BJP was in power, they would have cancelled everybody's water connection."

The Delhi CM further added, “...Delhi Jal Board has passed the scheme. Now this scheme has to be passed in the cabinet. BJP asked Delhi LG to stop this scheme. Officers have been threatened, they are crying".

On Wednesday, Delhi LG Saxena refused any claim that he or his office had received any papers with regard to the ‘Water Scheme’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi CM had asked the residents of the national capital to not pay their wrong water bills and tear them away. The AAP chief had visited the Govindpuri area of Delhi and met the residents regarding the water bill issue. He assured the people that the Delhi government is working to fix the wrong bills generated during the COVID-19 period based on fake readings.

Earlier in the day, Delhi LG Saxena has accused the CM Kejriwal government of 'lying', refuting claims of the Aam Adami Party (AAP) that he has put on hold the implementation of the Delhi Government's solar policy announced in January, according to sources in LG House.

They accused the Kejriwal government of habitual lying, asserting that its office has not halted the solar policy. They said the policy lacks provisions to reduce electricity bills to zero; instead, it includes a provision that favours private power companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP sources said that Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena put on hold the implementation of the Delhi government's solar policy announced in January.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!