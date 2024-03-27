Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Can LG VK Saxena suspend Delhi govt? Will Atishi be next CM? All your queries answered
For Arvind Kejriwal to continue as the Delhi CM, he should get relief from the court. Otherwise, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena can involve the President and suspend Article 239 AA, the constitutional provision dealing with Delhi.
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been giving statements that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday unequivocally stated that the Delhi government will not be run from jail, reported news agency PTI.