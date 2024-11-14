Delhi MCD Mayor Election: AAP vs BJP amid concerns of ‘unfair’ play

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is all set to elect its mayor today, November 14.

The elections will be held at 2 pm following a seven-month delay, triggered by repeated disruptions in the MCD House and a stand-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP councillor and former East Delhi mayor Satya Sharma has been reappointed as the presiding officer for the elections, civic body officials. Sharma, who also presided over the previous mayoral polls in December 2022, will again oversee the proceedings, they said.

The AAP has raised objections over Sharma's reappointment as presiding officer stating that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena should have considered the incumbent mayor or the senior-most councillor for the role to ensure fairness.

"We hope the-, respects the Constitution, follows the law, and avoids unethical actions or attempts to undermine democracy, as witnessed in Chandigarh's mayoral election," AAP said in a statement released late evening.

AAP accuses BJP of ‘vote robbery’ AAP accused the BJP of "vote robbery" in Chandigarh mayoral polls by appointing one of their own councillors as presiding officer. "The election should proceed smoothly and fairly in the interest of democracy," it added.

This year's contest pits AAP's Mahesh Khichi, the Devnagar councillor, against BJP's Kishan Lal from Shakurpur for the mayoral seat, with AAP's Ravinder Bhardwaj from Aman Vihar and BJP's Nita Bisht from Sadatpur competing for the deputy mayor's post.

The new mayor, a Dalit candidate, will serve a truncated five-month term due to political infighting.

Since the last election, the AAP's count in the 250-member MCD House has dropped to 125, just below the majority mark, while the BJP's tally has risen to 113. The Congress holds eight seats and three are held by independents.

In the previous elections, the AAP secured 134 out of 250 seats ending the BJP's 15-year rule over the MCD.

The previous election, where AAP's Shelly Oberoi won the mayoral post, was marked by high drama, with a ruckus erupting over the LG's nomination of 10 aldermen, which the AAP criticised as favouring the BJP.

