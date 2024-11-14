Delhi MCD Mayor Election: AAP vs BJP amid concerns of ‘unfair’ play

As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi gears up for its mayoral election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raises concerns over potential foul play by the BJP, reflecting a tense political atmosphere. With the stakes high, will democracy prevail in this contentious battle?

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Heavy security at the Civic Centre on Wednesday for MCD panel polls. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Heavy security at the Civic Centre on Wednesday for MCD panel polls. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is all set to elect its mayor today, November 14.

The elections will be held at 2 pm following a seven-month delay, triggered by repeated disruptions in the MCD House and a stand-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP councillor and former East Delhi mayor Satya Sharma has been reappointed as the presiding officer for the elections, civic body officials. Sharma, who also presided over the previous mayoral polls in December 2022, will again oversee the proceedings, they said.

Also Read | Delhi MCD polls: Election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be held on November 14

The AAP has raised objections over Sharma's reappointment as presiding officer stating that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena should have considered the incumbent mayor or the senior-most councillor for the role to ensure fairness.

"We hope the-, respects the Constitution, follows the law, and avoids unethical actions or attempts to undermine democracy, as witnessed in Chandigarh's mayoral election," AAP said in a statement released late evening.

AAP accuses BJP of ‘vote robbery’

AAP accused the BJP of "vote robbery" in Chandigarh mayoral polls by appointing one of their own councillors as presiding officer. "The election should proceed smoothly and fairly in the interest of democracy," it added.

This year's contest pits AAP's Mahesh Khichi, the Devnagar councillor, against BJP's Kishan Lal from Shakurpur for the mayoral seat, with AAP's Ravinder Bhardwaj from Aman Vihar and BJP's Nita Bisht from Sadatpur competing for the deputy mayor's post.

The new mayor, a Dalit candidate, will serve a truncated five-month term due to political infighting.

 

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters: ‘People will use all their might, but…’

Since the last election, the AAP's count in the 250-member MCD House has dropped to 125, just below the majority mark, while the BJP's tally has risen to 113. The Congress holds eight seats and three are held by independents.

In the previous elections, the AAP secured 134 out of 250 seats ending the BJP's 15-year rule over the MCD.

The previous election, where AAP's Shelly Oberoi won the mayoral post, was marked by high drama, with a ruckus erupting over the LG's nomination of 10 aldermen, which the AAP criticised as favouring the BJP.

We hope the BJP respects the Constitution, follows the law, and avoids unethical actions or attempts to undermine democracy.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • The MCD elections reflect a significant power shift, with AAP losing its previous majority.
  • Concerns over the fairness of the election process highlight ongoing tensions between AAP and BJP.
  • The outcome of this election could influence the political landscape in Delhi leading up to future elections.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsDelhi MCD Mayor Election: AAP vs BJP amid concerns of ‘unfair’ play

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.90
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    0.65 (0.47%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.85
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.15 (-0.11%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    166.80
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    1.6 (0.97%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.00
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,890.00
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    25.55 (1.37%)
    More from 52 Week High

    P I Industries share price

    4,095.75
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -353.35 (-7.94%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,575.00
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -70.45 (-4.28%)

    SKF India share price

    4,677.15
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -194.8 (-4%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,922.25
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    -210.85 (-2.96%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,912.50
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    323.4 (7.05%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    82.28
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    4.13 (5.28%)

    Redington India share price

    195.75
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    9.65 (5.19%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    56.78
    09:34 AM | 14 NOV 2024
    2.7 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.000.00
      Chennai
      76,871.000.00
      Delhi
      77,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.