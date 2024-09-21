Delhi New CM Oath Ceremony 2024 Live Updates: Aam Aadmi Party (AA) leader Atishi will take oath as the new Delhi Chief Minister at Raj Niwas around 4:30 pm on Saturday. Atishi will be the 17th woman chief minister in the country and the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.
Five others will be sworn-in as ministers. Meanwhile, the five ministers in the new Delhi Cabinet will include AAP leader Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and a new entrant, Mukesh Ahlawat.
The oath-taking ceremony at Raj Niwas is likely to be a "low-key affair" as the mood in the party is not upbeat because of Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. AAP's national convenor Kejriwal resigned as the Delhi Chief Minister on September 17. He stepped down from the post days after he was released on bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the excise policy 'scam' case.
Announcing his decision to resign, Kejriwal said hat he would return to the post only after getting a "certificate of honesty" from Delhi people in the assembly poll. He also demanded early elections in Delhi but did not ask for early dissolution of the Delhi Assembly. The Delhi Assembly Elections is scheduled to be held in February next year. Meanwhile, the AAP is busy campaigning for the upcoming polls in neighbouring Haryana.
Stay tuned to this Mint's LIVE blog for all the latest news on Delhi New CM Oath Ceremony 2024.
Delhi New CM Oath Ceremony 2024 Live: Atishi is a AAP leader nad has held over 10 portfolios in the Delhi government in the past. These include Education, Higher Education, Technical Training and Education (TTE), Public Works Department (PWD), Power, Revenue, Planning, Finance, Services, Vigilance, Water, Public Relations, Law, Justice, and Legislative Affairs.
She is an Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Kalkaji Assembly Constituency, in South Delhi. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in History from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, and postgraduate degrees in Education and History from the University of Oxford.
Five AAP leader – Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat – whill take oath as ministers in the new Delhi Cabinet led by Atishi.
Delhi New CM Oath Ceremony 2024 Live: President Droupadi Murmu appointed Atishi as the Chief Minister of National Capital Territory Delhi, effective from the date she is sworn in, news agency PTI reported. The President also accepted AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as the CM, but stated he will continue to hold office till Atishi is sworn-in.
Atishi will take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister at Raj Niwas on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held around 4:30 pm.