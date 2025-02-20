Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking: Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra among 6 Delhi Cabinet ministers to be sworn in today

Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking: Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh to take oath as ministers today. They will take oath along with Delhi chief minister-elect Rekha Gupta at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the president, on the advice of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government.

Delhi oath-taking ceremony: Who is Parvesh Verma? Parvesh Verma defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls. He is a two-term MP from West Delhi and a prominent BJP leader. Pravesh Verma is a prominent Jat leader and two-time Member of Parliament. He comes from a family of politicians. His father, Sahib Singh Verma, was a former BJP leader and Delhi chief minister. His uncle Azad Singh served as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor and contested from Mundka constituency on a BJP ticket in the 2013 polls.

Delhi oath-taking ceremony: Who is Ashish Sood? Ashish Sood, a seasoned leader with deep ties to both the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claimed a decisive victory in the Janakpuri constituency, defeating AAP’s Rajesh Rishi by nearly 19,000 votes. Sood has held several prominent positions within the party, including serving as a councillor, Leader of the House in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and more recently, as the BJP's Goa in-charge and co-incharge for Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi oath-taking ceremony: Who is Manjinder Singh Sirsa? Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won from Rajouri Garden seat. The BJP candidate defeated AAP's A Dhanwati Chandela by 18,190 votes.

Delhi oath-taking ceremony: Who is Kapil Mishra? BJP candidate Kapil Mishra, a former AAP minister, emerged victorious in Karawal Nagar, defeating his AAP rival Manoj Kumar Tyagi by a margin of 23,355 votes. Mishra had left the AAP in 2019 to join the BJP.

Delhi oath-taking ceremony: Who is Ravinder Indraj Singh? Ravinder Indraj Singh won the Bawana seat, defeating AAP's Jai Bhagwan with over 30000 votes.

Delhi oath-taking ceremony: Who is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Pankaj Kumar Singh won the Vikaspuri seat by about 13000 votes, defeating AAP leader Mahinder Yadav.