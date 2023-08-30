Delhi ordinance aftermath? AAP govt says officers now refusing to obey orders2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:20 PM IST
The AAP government in Delhi alleges that officials are refusing to follow orders due to the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has alleged that the Principal Secretary (Finance) and Chief Secretary have refused to obey the orders of the elected government in the national capital, terming it as an aftermath of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message