Delhi ordinance row: Controversial Bill undergoes amendment; check what changes3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which aims to replace the controversial ordinance on the control of services and officers' posting in Delhi, has undergone key changes. Three provisions have been removed from the bill, while one provision has been added.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, aimed at replacing the contentious ordinance on the control of services and officers' posting in Delhi, has undergone significant changes. The bill is set to be tabled in Parliament on July 31 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and it has already been circulated among MPs reported Hindustan Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×