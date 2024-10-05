Delhi police detains Saurabh Bharadwaj, other AAP leaders for protesting outside LG VK Saxena’s residence

Delhi police detain AAP leaders who were protesting outside LG VK Saxena's residence on the issue of regularising bus marshals and civil defence volunteers.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Today, the BJP has betrayed 10,000 bus marshals. Vijender Gupt has promised us that if we pass the resolution from the cabinet they will regularise bus marshals through the LG. But, today, both - the LG and BJP leaders have betrayed bus marshals and people of Delhi..."

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena met the protesting Bus Marshals who wanted to be reinstated.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, “ BJP MLAs have asked for time to meet me yesterday, we met them and explained to them about the issue that it comes under service matters that come under the LG...”

“Today, the BJP got exposed that because our entire cabinet was there and we made it clear that those decisions need to be taken by us, we will take it and the BJP should ask the LG to make decisions on matters which come under him - BJP is not ready for that, they are doing politics over the issue... We called an emergency cabinet meeting and the resolution that was passed by the Delhi assembly to regularise bus marshal was signed upon,” she added.

However, BJP blamed Arvind Kejriwal government for removing the bus marshals.