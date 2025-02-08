Politics
Delhi poll results in charts: BJP poised to beat AAP
howindialives.com 5 min read 08 Feb 2025, 11:40 AM IST
Summary
- Counting data from the Election Commission of India at 12 pm shows a reversal of fortune for BJP and AAP in Delhi.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In line with pre-poll predictions, and its showing in the 2024 general elections in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poised to return to power in the national capital, counting data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 12 pm showed
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less