Delhi poll results in charts: BJP poised to beat AAP

The emergence of AAP in 2013 changed Delhi's politics. In what was a straight fight between the BJP and INC, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP entered as the third axis, and soon started setting the benchmarks for politics and governance. It has taken the BJP well over a decade, and tactics that have been ungainly at times, to unseat AAP. For the first time since 1993, the vote share of the BJP seems set to cross 40% in the Delhi state election.