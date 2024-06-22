Delhi water crisis: AAP's Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi in warning BJP, says 'not going to end Satyagraha, until…'
Delhi water crisis: Atishi is on an indefinite hunger strike protesting the severe water crisis in Delhi. She accused Haryana of releasing 100 MGD less water daily, affecting 28 lakh people. Atishi stated she will continue the Satyagraha until Delhi gets its rightful share of water.
Delhi water crisis: Delhi water minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who is on the second day of her 'indefinite hunger strike,' released a statement on Saturday claiming that few people had come to the protest site to 'cause chaos, to cause a disturbance, to attack me'.