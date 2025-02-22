’Delhi women feeling deceived’: Atishi seeks time from CM Rekha Gupta for meeting over BJP’s ₹2,500-scheme

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi wrote a letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday. She urging Gupta to meet the AAP legislative delegation on February 23 to discuss the implementation of the ₹2500 monthly scheme for women promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party during election rallies/

Atishi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised during the election campaign that the BJP government's scheme providing ₹2500 per month to women will be passed in the first cabinet meeting.

"During an election rally in Dwarka on January 31, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the mothers and sisters of Delhi that after the formation of a BJP government, the first cabinet meeting would approve a ₹2500 per month scheme for them. He had said - 'This is Modi's guarantee.'"

However, Atishi pointed out that the promised scheme was not approved despite the first cabinet meeting being held on February 20.

She wrote, “The women of Delhi trusted Modi Ji's guarantee, and now they feel deceived.”

Seeking a meeting with CM Rekha Gupta, she wrote, "The AAP legislative delegation wishes to meet you on February 23 to discuss this issue. On behalf of lakhs of women in Delhi, I humbly request you to spare some time from your busy schedule so that we can present our case for concrete action on this scheme."

Earlier on Friday, the AAP leader held a press conference, questioning the BJP's commitment to its promises, particularly the Rs2,500 financial assistance scheme for women.

During a press conference, Atishi said, "If Modi ji's guarantee was real, the women's financial assistance scheme would have been passed in the first cabinet meeting. But on her very first day as Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta exposed Modi ji's false claims and proved that his guarantee is no less than 'Jumla,'" Atishi said.

She further stated, "Modi ji repeatedly assured from every platform that women would receive Rs2,500, and even BJP President JP Nadda said in a press conference that the scheme would be approved in the first cabinet meeting. However, this has not happened."

"Modi ji also promised that the Rs2,500 amount would be transferred to women's bank accounts by March 8. I want to ask Rekha Gupta--will she once again prove Modi ji's guarantee to be false on March 8?" Atishi questioned on Friday.