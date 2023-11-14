Delhi air pollution news: AAP blames BJP-controlled cops for firecracker ban being flouted; latter flags ‘Punjab Parali’
Delhi's air quality deteriorates after residents flout Supreme Court's firecracker ban order, leading to political mudslinging between BJP and AAP leaders.
National capital Delhi's air quality index deteriorated after Diwali, as the residents of Delhi flouted Supreme Court's firecracker ban order. On Tuesday. the national capital Delhi recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) at 361, which is considered 'Severe'. Till Monday it was recorded at ‘Severe Plus’ category.
Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday said people associated with the BJP are offering "absurd" justifications for supporting firecracker bursting during Diwali, which resulted in a sharp spike in pollution levels in the national capital.
"The BJP alleges that the AAP government in Delhi failed to curb firecracker bursting. However, it's the BJP-controlled police in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh that failed to prevent firecracker burning during Diwali, not the Delhi government," Rai told news agency PTI.
"When questioned about firecracker bursting, a BJP leader attributed it to the unused environmental cess in Delhi. Is this the reason for instigating people to burn firecrackers?" Rai questioned.
"Another BJP leader, when questioned about the fireworks on the day after Diwali, claimed people were using the remaining firecrackers. These are all sorts of absurd justifications for firecracker bursting. There is a need for a change in their mindset," he said.
Gopal Rai said that the primary causes for the escalated pollution levels in Delhi currently include firecracker bursting, stubble burning, and a lack of stringent enforcement of measures under the final stage of the Centre's air pollution control plan, known as the Graded Response Action Plan.
He urged all states to collaborate in reducing the incidents of stubble burning.
