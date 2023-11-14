National capital Delhi's air quality index deteriorated after Diwali, as the residents of Delhi flouted Supreme Court's firecracker ban order. On Tuesday. the national capital Delhi recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) at 361, which is considered 'Severe'. Till Monday it was recorded at ‘Severe Plus’ category.

Despite the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers to mitigate pollution, people in several parts of the national capital flouted the ban by bursting fireworks, in-turn nullifying effects of the recent rain in Delhi.

As the Delhi air pollution worsened, political mudslinging began between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Both sides blamed each other for the worsening air pollution in Delhi.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made the national capital a gas chamber, and his party is silent on the internal causes of Delhi's pollution. He further said that AAP government is only blaming Hindus, Diwali, the Centre, Haryana, and UP but is silent on Punjab Parali.

"Today, AQI in Delhi is crossing 400 in many areas. Note: No DIWALI, no crackers burst yesterday ; no crackers burst 10 days ago when AQI was 600 plus. Reason: Punjab Parali continues to burn despite SC warnings of 2611 farm fires in two days. 26000 plus farm fires in this season," Poonawalla posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

"There are also internal causes of pollution in Delhi- 1) Dust, 2) Industrial & construction, 3) vehicular pollution, 4) biomass burning 2) Industrial and construction, 3) vehicular pollution and 4) biomass burning. What did you do about this in last 9 years Gopal Rai?," he said.

"AAP will blame Hindus, Diwali, Centre, Haryana,UP but is silent on Punjab Parali. Silent on the internal causes of Delhi's pollution. Thank you, Kejriwal, for making Delhi a gas chamber," he added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!