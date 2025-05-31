Delhi's BJP govt completes 100 days, releases ‘workbook’; CM Rekha Gupta takes dig at ‘meva khane wali sarkar’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government completed its first 100 days of governance in the national capital on Saturday, May 31. On the occasion, the Delhi government released a 'workbook', highlighting important public welfare initiatives launched so far under Rekha Gupta's chief ministership.

"On the completion of 100 days of service of the BJP government in Delhi, a workbook was released, which includes details of the major achievements so far and future plans," Delhi CM Rekha Gupta posted on X.

She said, "Important steps like the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Yamuna cleaning campaign and Mahila Samridhi Yojana are a reflection of these 100 days of service."

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister on February 20, 2025. The BJP formed the government in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, pushing the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the opposition with 22 seats. The Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive time.

'Kam karne wali sarkar-100 din seva ke' The Delhi government's workbook titled "Kam karne wali Sarkar-100 din seva ke" was released by CM Rekha Gupta along with her cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra.

The book highlighted the government's key initiatives across the health, education, infrastructure and welfare sectors. These include budget allocation for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, a ₹51,000 crore provision for the Mahila Samman Yojana, a monthly assistance scheme for poor women.

The workbook highlighted measures such as the Yamuna cleaning plan, street lights, Vay Vandana Yojana, setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and flagging DEVI buses, news agency ANI reported.

'Meva khane wali sarkar' & 'seva karne wali sarkar'

On completing 100 days of the Delhi government, CM Rekha Gupta said, “We are very happy and satisfied that the rights the people of Delhi deserve are being delivered with full dedication by the government. And surely, as Viksit Bharat progresses, Viksit Delhi will also progress and witness significant development.”

In a video posted on X, Rekha Gupta slammed the AAP which ruled Delhi for 10 years before the BJP came to power. She called the previous AAP government "10 saal ki meva khane wali Sarkar", while she termed the ruling BJP government as "100 din ki seva karne wali sarkar."

AAP, Congress criticises Delhi BJP govt The AAP criticised the BJP government in Delhi, saying, "100 days of destruction by the BJP government is just a trailer, the full picture of the BJP's 'destruction model' is yet to come," the AAP posted on X.

On Friday, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav criticised the BJP-led government in the city for failing to deliver on key election promises and for the 'deteriorating' law and order of the national capital.