Democracy tested: Disruptions, debates and criminal charges in India’s Parliament
Every year, on 15 September, the world celebrates the International Day for Democracy. Rooted in 5th-century BC Greece, democracy—the rule of the people—remains relevant and revered in the 21st century as well. And India is its largest practitioner through an elected representative system.