“Even with only 14% representation, women speak up as much as male MPs in debates," the Politics for Impact report pointed out. On the whole, the average number of debates participated in by women and men MPs was similar at 11.8. Men peers, however, were ahead in asking questions, with an average of 47.6 during the past year. Women MPs asked 42 questions on average. An age-wise classification showed that younger women MPs were more proactive in asking questions than men MPs in the same cohort.