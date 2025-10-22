Democratic donors sit on sidelines as party schism persists
Eliza Collins , John McCormick , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 08:53 pm IST
The Republican National Committee had $86 million in cash reserves at the start of October, compared with $12 million for its Democratic counterpart.
The Republican National Committee heads into the year before the midterm election with a significantly bigger bank balance than the Democratic National Committee, a reflection of the GOP’s dominance in Washington and the minority party’s ongoing struggles.
