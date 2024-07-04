Democrats’ economic message was always a hard sell. Now it's a wounded salesman
SummaryPresident Biden and former President Donald Trump both could make a better case for their economic records, but Biden’s challenge is bigger.
Presidential debates are mostly about style, not substance; the intended audience isn’t economists, but wavering voters. Last week’s debate was a case in point: President Biden’s disastrous performance led to calls for him to drop out of the race, recasting the election campaign. But substance still matters, and the debate left wavering voters without a clear case for either party on the economy.