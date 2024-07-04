Democrats’ economic message was always a hard sell. Now it's a wounded salesman

Presidential debates are mostly about style, not substance; the intended audience isn’t economists, but wavering voters. Last week’s debate was a case in point: President Biden’s disastrous performance led to calls for him to drop out of the race, recasting the election campaign. But substance still matters, and the debate left wavering voters without a clear case for either party on the economy.

Much of what former President Donald Trump said was hyperbolic or wrong. “We had the greatest economy in the history of our country" before Covid hit, he claimed. Unemployment and inflation were indeed low. But Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all enjoyed stretches of growth in economic output, jobs and real (after inflation) wages that were as good as or better than Trump’s first three years.

Asked about the soaring national debt under his watch, Trump claimed, “We were ready to start paying down debt" until Covid hit. His own budget didn’t envision that.

To make his point, Trump only had to note that prices rose 8% over his term, and they are up 20% during Biden’s. Wages, after inflation, rose when he was president; they are down under Biden.

Trump’s last year was a bad one for the economy. As Biden noted, unemployment reached almost 15%, and the budget deficit hit a record.

But that was the result of a global pandemic. The public didn’t hold Trump responsible for the economic harm, then or now.

Most of that harm came not from the virus but from lockdowns and social-distancing rules, and Trump could have pointed out that the (mostly Republican-led) states that took his advice and quickly lifted lockdowns and restored in-person classes rebounded faster than Democratic-led states that didn’t. By the time Trump left office, unemployment was down to 6.4% and headed lower.

He also could have pointed out that his deficits were a result of emergency spending, and Democrats not only voted for all of it, they wanted more—and got it from Biden, along with inflation.

Coming into last week’s debate, Biden had a tougher job than Trump in winning over voters on the economy. By many measures—economic growth, unemployment, the stock market—the economy actually is doing well now. But for the average voter, those positives are drowned out by high prices, high interest rates, unaffordable homes and a general unease about the country. Polls show more Americans think they were better off under Trump than Biden.

Biden could credibly argue that inflation in his first two years, like unemployment in Trump’s last year, was largely driven by events beyond his control: pervasive, pandemic-driven supply-chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They are why inflation rose almost everywhere, not just in the U.S.

While Biden’s stimulus contributed to inflation, it is also one reason growth and real wages did better in the U.S. than in most other rich countries. If Biden can’t wipe out memories of his first two years, he could play up progress in the past year, when, thanks to historically tight labor markets, wages are finally growing faster than prices.

Moreover, if you’re angry at inflation now, elections are about the future, and Biden could reasonably claim inflation will be worse under Trump, hitting all imports with a 10% tariff, potentially deporting undocumented workers, causing labor shortages and threatening to undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Not much of this came through in last week’s debate. Biden struggled to make any points clearly, misstating his own job-creation record (confusing thousands and millions) and ending a response to a national-debt question with the infamous non sequitur, “We finally beat Medicare."

If the economy was once Biden’s biggest obstacle to re-election, now it is his age. It is an open question whether he will remain the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Could a better messenger change minds about the party’s economic record? Maybe not. Biden’s political team long ago concluded the public doesn’t care if things are worse off in other countries, and upbeat data is meaningless when people in their bones feel they are falling behind.

“The economic message isn’t about a fact or data point but about empathy and context," said one veteran of Democratic administrations. “When Trump says America first, he means Trump first, Trump last, always. Biden is about you, your family first."

Yet what viewers saw last week wasn’t empathy but frailty, leaving Democrats with a tough economic sell and an ineffective salesman.

A different nominee would still struggle to overcome public skepticism about the economy. Vice President Kamala Harris would have to defend a record she shares with Biden—not to mention positions during her failed bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination, such as Medicare for All. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, another potential contender, would have to answer for his state’s unemployment, population loss and its problem with homelessness.

But polls suggest some slice of voters are willing to given Biden’s agenda a chance in someone else’s hands.

“Two things Biden can’t change—his age and the 20% rise in the price level," said Marc Sumerlin, a former economic adviser to George W. Bush and now an independent policy analyst. “For the Democratic Party, the best thing they can do is change horses. Make a completely new economic narrative."

Write to Greg Ip at greg.ip@wsj.com