Democrats to Target DOJ’s New Weaponization Fund in Budget Vote

(Bloomberg Government) -- Democrats plan to put Republicans on the record on the Trump administration’s new $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” during a politically charged vote series this week.

“Republicans, are you for the slush fund, this evil, corrupt slush fund, or are you against it?” Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday.

The Senate is preparing to consider its budget bill to fund immigration enforcement and the Border Patrol using a procedure that triggers a vote-a-rama allowing senators to force votes on an unlimited number of amendments. Democrats, who were already planning to force votes on what they deem “costs and corruption,” will also target the Justice Department’s $1.8 billion fund to pay out claims of alleged government weaponization as part of a settlement agreement to end President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service.

Republicans are planning to move the bill on the floor before the end of the week, but are still weighing whether to give $1 billion to the Secret Service, which includes funding for security upgrades to Trump’s ballroom. That funding has faced procedural challenges and concern from some Republicans.

“There are ongoing vote issues, and some ongoing parliamentarian issues related to that,” Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said about the Secret Service and ballroom security funding, adding that they are working through the final details and aim to post text midday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lillianna Byington in Washington at lbyington@bloombergindustry.com

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sarah Babbage at sbabbage@bgov.com

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