'Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan': Sanjay Raut's claim after Sambalpur MP resigns

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday (25 July) claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis could take over as Union Education Minister after Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

'Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan' Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said he believed the BJP leadership could entrust the education portfolio to the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"I think Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan," Raut told reporters, without elaborating on the basis of his assertion.

His remarks came as Devendra Fadnavis himself acknowledged the fluid nature of political assignments, saying that roles in public life are subject to change.

Raut credits student movement for Pradhan's resignation Sanjay Raut described the student-led agitation as one of the country's most significant recent public movements, arguing that demonstrations had spread far beyond Delhi and reflected growing frustration among young people over repeated examination paper leak allegations.

Also Read | CJP ends protests after Pradhan resigns, govt accepts demands

"The struggle had become very big. It had spread from the streets of Delhi to every city in the country. Those whom you call Gen Z, and whom we call the youth power, faced lathi charges, suffered head injuries, bled, and even girls were lathi-charged," he said.

According to Raut, the protesters' central demand had been Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, and he claimed the Centre had ultimately yielded to public pressure.

"The government has bowed down, and today Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. This is a big moment for the country. For the last 12 years, the country's democracy had been in the ICU, in a coma-like condition, unable to breathe. This movement has brought democracy back on its feet," he said.

Pradhan's resignation still requires formal acceptance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which it must be accepted by President Droupadi Murmu before it takes effect.

Amruta Fadnavis says she wants Devendra Fadnavis to remain in Maharashtra Amid growing speculation over the chief minister's future, Amruta Fadnavis signalled that she would prefer her husband to continue leading Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters after offering Ashadhi Ekadashi prayers at Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur, she said: “I want to stay in Maharashtra, and I will ensure Devendraji also stays in Maharashtra.”

She also defended the right to protest over the examination paper leak issue, while stressing that demonstrations should remain focused on the core concern.

"It is absolutely okay if the agitation is restricted to the paper leak. The government has been taking corrective measures in the background, and now we are seeing the results also," the former banker said, referring to the proposed amendment bill aimed at tackling paper leaks.

She added that the state and Centre were introducing reforms sought by students.

"Our government is taking all the corrective measures to ensure that such paper leaks do not happen," Amruta Fadnavis said.

Raut attacks Nirmala Sitharaman over paper leak remarks Raut also launched a personal attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her recent comments on examination paper leaks.

Sitharaman had said that some students initially felt affected by the leaks but later used the additional preparation time before retests to improve their performance.

Responding to those remarks, Raut said: "She is a fool. She doesn't know anything about the country. We will talk to her husband (Parakala Prabhakar). He is a wise man."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks also draw response The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also reacted to comments by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on parenting and young people.

Bhagwat had said children today require greater affection, time and dialogue.

"Not dictation, but discussion. Not orders, but consensus."