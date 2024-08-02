Devendra Fadnavis to be BJP chief? Maharashtra Deputy CM says ’this discussion...’

Will Devendra Fadnavis be appointed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president? Amid speculation that he might replace JP Nadda, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister on Friday, August 2, dismissed these “rumors”, blaming the media for igniting the discussion.

When asked about the buzz over him taking over the post, Devendra Fadnavis said, “This discussion [about the post of BJP chief] has been started only by the media. This is only discussed in the media.”

The speculation took centerstage after Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday, July 28.

Taking to X, Devendra Fadnavis posted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings have always been and will always be with Maharashtra. Every time I meet him, I get new energy and his guidance. Today I got the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with my family. My wife, Amrita and daughter, Divya, were with me. I am very grateful to Prime Minister Modi for giving me his valuable time!”

Devendra Fadnavis, who was accompanied by his wife Amruta and daughter Divija, described the meeting with the prime minister as a “courtesy call”.

The term of JP Nadda, who was elevated as Union health minister in Narendra Modi's third term at the Centre, was extended but the BJP is actively seeking his successor. It has reportedly shortlisted two potential candidates: Vinod Tawde and Devendra Fadnavis.

According to a report, Devendra Fadnavis may resign as the Maharashtra deputy chief minister in the coming weeks and move to Delhi to take over his new role. And if Devendra Fadnavis moves to Delhi, Vinod Tawde may lead the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, according to the reports.