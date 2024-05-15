‘Dictators end up in handcuffs, coffins’: Economist Parakala Prabhakar on PM Modi, BJP's future post polls
Parakala Prabhakar predicted that the BJP would win between 200 and 220 Lok Sabha seats while the National Democratic Alliance would fall below the majority mark.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Renowned economist and a vocal critic of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parakala Prabhakar, also the husband of BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said in an interview that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party would win 255 Lok Sabha seats, contradictory to their "400 paar' confidence. The economist also added that "almost all dictators end up in handcuffs or coffins" when asked about the future of the BJP in case they perform according to his prediction.