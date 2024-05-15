Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Renowned economist and a vocal critic of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parakala Prabhakar, also the husband of BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said in an interview that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party would win 255 Lok Sabha seats, contradictory to their "400 paar' confidence. The economist also added that "almost all dictators end up in handcuffs or coffins" when asked about the future of the BJP in case they perform according to his prediction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During an interview with The Wire, Parakala Prabhakar predicted that the BJP would win between 200 and 220 Lok Sabha seats while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would fall below the majority mark.

The Wire's Karan Thapar asked Parakala Prabhakar, "If the BJP performs as poorly as you're expecting, what future do you see for Narendra Modi?" To this, the economist replied, "You know this is a complex question, but if you look around the world history, almost all dictators have ended their reigns either in handcuffs or in coffins." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parakala Prabhakar also stated that he expected to see a non-BJP government formed on June 5, the day after the Lok Sabha election results would be out. Based on his prediction on several states, Prabhakar said that the BJP will likely lose at least "80-95" Lok Sabha seats in North India.

While the Congress has been bullish in its claims that the BJP will be wiped out in South India, Parakala Prabhakar's prediction also marks a disappointing performance for the saffron camp in North India.

Earlier, Parakala Prabhakar had warned against re-electing Narendra Modi and said that if the BJP comes back to power after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 'India's map will change'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parakala Prabhakar also warned that if PM Modi is re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, "a situation like Ladakh-Manipur will arise in the entire country."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!