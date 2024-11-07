Did Congress distribute ’blank’ copies of Constitution at Rahul Gandhi’s event? BJP takes jibe

With Maharashtra gearing up for the Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the Congress party distributed blank copies of the Constitution at an event led by Rahul Gandhi in Nagpur, reported India Today.

According to details, the theme of the gathering in Nagpur was protecting and upholding the Constitution.

The Maharashtra BJP even posted a video on social media showing the books with the 'Constitution of India' written on the front. However, they contained only blank pages except for the preamble on the first page. The video has become viral on social media.

"Congress wants to erase the Constitution of India like this. All laws written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are to be deleted. That is why Rahul Gandhi had predicted that reservation would be cancelled in the interim," the Maharashtra BJP tweeted.

"Remember, respected Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his constitution is not an election issue but the foundation of life of India and Indians. So the people will teach a lesson to the anti-constitutional Congress," the tweet added.

Fadnavis hits out at Rahul Gandhi: Apart from the blank pages row, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at Rahul Gandhi for holding a 'red book', which he suggested indicated an inclination towards 'urban Naxals and anarchists'.

"My allegations made two days back against Rahul Gandhi have proved true about his inclination towards 'urban Naxals'. He showed the red book and tried seeking help (politically) from urban Naxals and anarchists," India Today quoted Fadnavis as saying.

"Rahul Gandhi indulges in such drama regularly. He, on a daily basis, insults the Constitution in some or other way," he added.

Congress replies: The Maharashtra Congress hit back at the BJP accusing the party of peddling a false narrative. Congress also said that the saffron party wants to do away with the Constitution.

"The whole of India knows that BJP and RSS are the enemies of the real constitution, no matter how much they try to spread a false narrative by putting the cover of the Constitution on a blank book," it said in a post on X.

"BJP's strategy is to end the Constitution by making false accusations against those who saved the Constitution. But under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Constitution-loving people of the country will never allow this cunning plan of BJP to succeed," the party added.

Earlier on Wednesday, at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi held a slim copy of the Constitution with a red cover and slammed the BJP and RSS for attacking the Constitution and thereby attacking the 'voice of the country'.

He even repeated his call for a nationwide caste census and said that the exercise will take place after his party will 'break the wall of 50 per cent' reservation limit.