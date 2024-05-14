Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he didn't mention Hindu or Muslim while making a statement on ‘more children’ and ‘infiltrators’ during a Lok Sabha election rallyza.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he was "shocked" at people interpreting his "infiltrator" remark as against Muslims. He said even poor families have more children and that he never mentioned "either Hindu or Muslim" in his statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exclusive interview with News 18, PM Modi said, "I am shocked. Who told you that only Muslims are referred to when people with more children are talked about? Why do you do injustice to Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle."

He went on to clarify, “I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let a situation arise where the state has to take care of your children."

Modi drew the Opposition's criticism after he alleged during an election rally that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

“Earlier, when their [Congress] government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children," PM Modi had said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on April 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch video of Modi's speech here:

‘Will Muslims vote for PM Modi?’ When asked if he believes Muslims will vote for him in this Lok Sabha election, Modi said he believes the "people of my nation will vote for me".

The Prime Minister also pledged not to speak about Hindu-Muslim. "I won't be entitled to live in a society if I start speaking about Hindu-Muslim. I won't do Hindu Muslim. This is my pledge." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

