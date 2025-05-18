Did Shashi Tharoor snub Congress after Jairam Ramesh's tweet? He says 'I know my worth'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday stood firm on his decision to accept the Centre’s invitation to lead a multi-party delegation abroad to present India’s position against Pakistan on terrorism, asserting, “I cannot be insulted so easily. I know my worth.” The move has sparked tensions within the Congress, especially after party general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the government’s choice of delegation members.

Shashi Tharoor Defends His Decision Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said he was officially invited by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to lead the delegation, given his experience in foreign affairs, and he “immediately agreed.” He insisted, “I see no politics in it. According to me, politics become important when we have a nation. We all are Indians. When the nation is in crisis and the central government seeks the help of a citizen, what other answer would you give?”

He further reflected on the recent conflict with Pakistan, stating, “Everyone saw the 88 hours long battle with Pakistan and therefore, we all need to have a role in what the world is saying about us. It is in that spirit I agreed to it.”

On Congress’ Reaction and Delegation Names When asked about Congress’s unhappiness over his acceptance and the release of names the party had suggested for the delegation, Tharoor declined to comment directly. “You will have to ask them (Congress),” he said, emphasising that the matter was between the party and the central government. He also confirmed that he had informed the party when he first received the invitation from Rijiju.

Regarding whether the party’s publicising of its preferred delegation members was an attempt to insult him, Tharoor confidently replied, “I cannot be insulted so easily. I know my worth.”

‘Commitment to National Service’ Shashi Tharoor reiterated his readiness to serve the nation when called upon, stating, “National service is the duty of every citizen.” He added, “When the country is attacked, all of us speaking in one voice and standing united is good for the nation, according to me.”

Congress Party’s Official Stand Earlier on Saturday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised the government for not including the four MPs the party had nominated-Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Raja Brar-in the delegations. He remarked there was a difference between “being in the Congress and of the Congress” and stressed that MPs should seek party concurrence before accepting official delegation roles.