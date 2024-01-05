Did Ukraine Miss an Early Chance to Negotiate Peace With Russia?
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 05 Jan 2024, 05:57 PM IST
SummaryWeeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, diplomats from both sides met for peace talks. Then the world learned about Russia’s massacre in Bucha.
The lead Ukrainian negotiator, David Arakhamia, pointed to a bottle of sanitizing gel on the table, covered by a crisp white cloth, as Russian and Ukrainian peace delegations gathered in Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace.
