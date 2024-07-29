Diplomatic efforts pick up to avert Israel, Hezbollah war
U.S. and Middle East diplomats worked Sunday to keep the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah from spiraling into a full-scale war, as the Druze community in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights began to bury the 12 children and teenagers killed by a rocket fired from Lebanon.