Diplomatic efforts pick up to avert Israel, Hezbollah war

The Israeli military already struck several targets deep into Lebanon on Sunday morning in immediate response to the attack, which the military said was the single largest civilian casualty event since Oct. 7, when Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage from southern Israel, according to local authorities, and triggered the continuing war in Gaza. Gaza health authorities say 39,000 people have been killed in the war, most of them civilians. The figure doesn’t specify how many were combatants.