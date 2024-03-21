‘Disrespecting Indira, Rajiv Gandhi...’: Congress leader Anand Sharma's letter to Mallikarjun Kharge on caste census
Anand Sharma says, even though the census has been endorsed by Congress and other regional parties in the INDIA bloc, it goes against the idea pf social justice followed by the grand old party since its inception.
Congress senior leader Anand Sharma's letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) national president Mallikarjun Kharge says that the much sought after and debated ‘caste census’ cannot be a “panacea nor a solution for the unemployment and prevailing inequalities". Sharma also pointed out that endorsing caste census would be disrespecting the legacy of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.