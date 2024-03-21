Congress senior leader Anand Sharma's letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) national president Mallikarjun Kharge says that the much sought after and debated ‘caste census’ cannot be a “panacea nor a solution for the unemployment and prevailing inequalities". Sharma also pointed out that endorsing caste census would be disrespecting the legacy of India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's caste census garnered national attention when the former was still part of the Opposition INDIA bloc. Congress has also been harping on the need for a caste census in India.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, CWC member Anand Sharma's letter to Mallikarjun Kharge flags “political narratives and policy priorities of the political parties during the run-up for the national elections and articulation of policies by the National and Regional parties". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the letter Anand Sharma talks about National Caste Census which gained prominence in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. Anand Sharma says, even though the census has been endorsed by Congress and other regional parties in the INDIA bloc, it goes against the idea pf social justice followed by the grand old party since its inception.

“Though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics", Anand Sharma's letter reads, “That is detrimental to democracy in a society with a rich diversity of region, religion, caste and ethnicity".

Anand Sharma in his defense cites Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. His letter says, “It is pertinent to recall Smt. Indira Gandhi's clarion call of 1980: 'Na jaat par na paat par, Mohar lagegi Haath par'." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The letter also recalls Rajiv Gandhi's speech after the Mandal Commission protests of 1990, wherein the former prime minister said, “We have problems if caste is defined to enshrine casteism in our country..… We have problems if casteism is going to be made a factor for parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies..… The Congress cannot stand by and watch this nation being divided......".

"In my humble opinion, this (caste census) will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji," the letter read. Notably, the letter was dated 19 March.

Seeking to recourse Congress' agenda, Anand Sharma attempted to remind Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, “The UPA Government brought a transformation with NREGA and right to food security thereby creating a National Social Security. Bringing out 140 million people out of poverty net, was a proud achievement. Social and economic backwardness has always been the sole guiding criteria for affirmative action." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Anand Sharma's letter raising a question on caste census, Congress MP Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain said, "This party belongs to every Indian. Based on the caste census, we will be able to formulate policies for all sections. We have not done any caste-based politics. There is democracy in the party to discuss all issues."

"Hand (Congress party's symbol) symbolizes our ideology. Congress party is here to lead every Indian belonging to every religion, caste, or province. When it comes to social justice and development in various sectors like education, food security, or more for backward classes, SCs, STs, minorities, or disadvantaged groups, it can only be achieved through a caste census," he added.

Congress' Lok Sabha election manifesto draft was submitted to Mallikarjun Kharge on 7 March. The Congress party promised a comprehensive social security cover for gig workers, an immediate recruitment on at least 30 lakh vacant Central government posts and 33% reservation for women in government jobs in its manifesto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!