Divide over antisemitism in France weakens unity against far right

The move appeared to pay dividends on Sunday, helping push the National Rally to one of the best election showings in French politics in the past 20 years. Turnout was high, and the party won more than 9.3 million votes, the most of any party in the first round of French legislative elections since 2007 when France’s center-right party won more than 10 million. National Rally and its allies captured 33% of votes cast, compared with the party’s 19% share in the first round just two years ago.