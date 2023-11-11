Union Home Minister Amit Shah promises that Madhya Pradesh will celebrate Diwali thrice this year, with the third celebration after the Ayodhya Ram temple's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in January.

This year, Madhya Pradesh will celebrate Diwali thrice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised while speaking at a rally on Saturday in the poll-bound state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said in a rally in Badnawar, “...This time Madhya Pradesh will celebrate Diwali thrice...The first Diwali will be celebrated on Diwali itself, the second Diwali will be celebrated on December 3 by forming the BJP government and the third Diwali has to be celebrated on January 22 after the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple..."

In an earlier tour across the state, taking a jab at Congress on how the grand old party hindered the construction of the Ram Temple for years, Shah said, “When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2019, he silently went for the bhumi poojan and now he will again visit the Ram Temple in January. Congress always asked about the announcement of dates. I advise Rahul Gandhi to visit Ayodhya soon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP releases its poll manifesto The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at ₹2,700 per quintal and paddy at ₹3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state’s flagship scheme ‘Ladli Bahna’.

Free education to girls from poor families up to post-graduation, free education to poor students up to Class 12 and cooking gas cylinder at ₹450 for beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna and ‘PM Ujjwala’ schemes are among its other highlights.

The 96-page ‘Sankalp Patra’ (vision document) was released here by BJP president JP Nadda along with the party’s state chief VD Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and other leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 17. The Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 will see a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also fielded their candidates for the state polls.

