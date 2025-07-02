DK Shivakumar opens up on ‘what option do I have’ comment as Siddaramaiah to remain CM: ‘My party is important’

In response to the“what option do I have” comment, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stresses the significance of his party's decision and support for CM Siddaramaiah ahead of the 2028 elections.

Advertisement

"I have to go by my party. My party is important. My leadership's decision is important. We have an aim to bring 2028 (state assembly elections), we will work for that," DK Shivakumar told ANI.

Shivakumar's statement comes after he previously responded to Siddaramaiah's clarification on serving a full term as Karnataka CM.

Advertisement

Also Read | Siddaramaiah says he will be Karnataka CM for 5 years, Dy CM Shivakumar responds

Siddaramaiah speaks on CM tenure Earlier, Siddaramaiah stated that he will serve a full five-year term, ending speculation about a leadership change in the Congress-ruled state.

"Yes, I will be the CM of Karnataka. Why do you have doubts?" the Karnataka CM told reporters on the question of whether he would complete his tenure as CM.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt moves HC against CAT order revoking IPS officer's suspension

‘What option do I have?’ says DK Shivakumar Shivakumar responded to Siddaramaiah's remark, stating he has no choice but to support CM Siddaramaiah.

"What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled...I don’t want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party," Shivakumar told the news agency ANI.

Advertisement

The comments from top Karnataka leaders come after speculations in political circles, particularly within Congress, regarding a change in the chief minister later this year. As Mint reported earlier, this speculation is based on a power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party leader Randeep Sujrewala on July 1 clarified that the ruling party is not taking any opinion on the leadership change in Karnataka.