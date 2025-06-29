DK Shivakumar to be Karnataka CM? Congress MLA makes BIG claim; troubleshooter Randeep Surjewala to visit state tomorrow

Karnataka Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain on Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may get an opportunity to become the next Karnataka CM within the next two to three months.

The Congress MLA's remarks, who is considered close to Shivakumar come amid the renewed buzz about a leadership change in Karnataka.

Earlier, cooperation minister K N Rajanna had hinted at “revolutionary” political developments in the state after September.

Adding to the reshuffle buzz, Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala is slated to hold separate meetings with party legislators on Monday, June 30.

According to ANI, there is growing pressure for a cabinet reshuffle within the ruling Congress as the government completes two years in office.

‘Not beating around the bush’ When pressed further about D K Shivakumar's chances of becoming the next Karnataka CM, MLA Iqbal Hussain reiterated that the decision will be made in the next 2-3 months and that he is “not beating around the bush”.

“Yes, I’m saying it. The date some leaders are hinting at for revolutionary political developments after September—this is what they are talking about. A decision will be made within two to three months,” Hussain told ANI.

“I’m not beating around the bush; I’m speaking directly,” the Congress MLA said after reporters questioned further.

Reportedly, there is also growing murmurs within party circles of a possible cabinet reshuffle and a change of state Congress president.

What led to the reshuffle buzz Aland MLA B R Patil recently levelled allegations of bribery in the allotment of public housing under the Housing Department; whil Kagwad MLA Raju Kage hinted at resigning — citing delays in developmental works and fund releases – claiming that the administration had “completely collapsed”.

The recent developments have left the ruling Congress embarrassed, with opposition BJP and JD(S) using them to accuse the Siddaramaiah-led government of "rampant corruption" and demand the Karnataka CM and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's resignation.

