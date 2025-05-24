‘DMK not afraid of ED or Modi’: Udhayanidhi Stalin as Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin attends NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM

The DMK is not afraid of raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Saturday, adding that his party will fight such cases legally.

Udhayanidhi's comments come on the day when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Delhi to attend a meeting of the NITI Aayog chaired by PM Modi.

The DMK dispensation with continue with its agenda to raise its voice for state rights, and would not cower down die to any ‘intimidation,’ Udhayanidhi said.

“We are not afraid of ED or Modi. The DMK nurtured by Kalaignar (his grandfather and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi), is a party with self-respect firmly moored to the principles of Periyar (rationalist leader E V Ramasamy),” the DMK youth wing secretary told reporters.

The Tamil Nadu Deputy CM was in Pudukkottai to review the government programmes at the collectorate there, where he made the remarks.

He was answering a question on the oppositon AIADMK accusing MK Stalin of visiting Delhi to attend the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council amid ED searches on the offices of state-owned enterprise TASMAC.

Udhayanidhi clarified that Stalin had gone to Delhi to attend the crucial meet in order to push for funds for Tamil Nadu.

“They (BJP government at the Centre) tried to intimidate us in the past but we refused to yield. Ours is not a party with a servitude mindset. We will face the cases legally,” he said.

During his visit to Pudukkottai, Udhayanidhi also distributed welfare aids to the tune of ₹40.54 crore to 1,195 beneficiaries, including the distribution of free house pattas to 125 tribals.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin attends Niti Aayog meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in Delhi on Friday to attend the 10th meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog, which was chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday.

During the meeting, the TN Chief Minister asked the Centre to enhance the state’s share in central taxes to 50 per cent.

Speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he ‘demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.’

“We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Stalin further said he underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the Tamil Nadu.