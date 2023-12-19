Does Hamas want to keep fighting Israel or start talking peace?
The Economist 10 min read 19 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Summary
- A high-stakes struggle is taking place within the group
WHEN HAMAS smashed across the Gaza border on October 7th, killing some 1,200 Israelis and abducting around 250 more, it thrust itself into the very centre of international attention. The issue of Palestinian statehood, which had been forgotten as Arab countries established diplomatic relations with Israel under the Abraham accords, is once again seen as the key to stability across the region. Yet it seems increasingly clear that Hamas, which planned its assault down to the smallest detail, failed to anticipate Israel’s military response and had no greater goal for the following days than to barter hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Almost two months into the war it started, does it have a plan?
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less