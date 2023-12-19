Does Hamas want to keep fighting Israel or start talking peace?

Hamas is by no means a homogenous movement. Its most solid military and political base before the current round of fighting was in Gaza, where it is a government, a military force and a social-welfare body. But most of its top political leadership is in exile in Qatar or Lebanon. It also has a political presence and some armed cells in the West Bank and a footprint among Palestinian refugees scattered across the region. Its activities go well beyond violence—it is a social-service provider, a religious authority, and in the West Bank it discreetly provides benefits such as university scholarships and private hospitals. Knitting this together is a sprawling financial empire that brings in more than $1bn a year to pay for everything from education in Gaza to the rockets it fires at Israel. Iran has provided the group with hundreds of millions of dollars in funds as well as expertise to help build its rocket arsenal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}