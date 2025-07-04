‘Doesn't mean he loves Gujarat more…’: Devendra Fadnavis defends Eknath Shinde's ‘Jai Gujarat’ slogan

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' remark. He asserted that Shinde's comment does not indicate a preference for Gujarat over Maharashtra.

Just because Shinde said Jai Gujarat, it doesn’t mean that Shinde loves Gujarat more than Maharashtra,” PTI quoted Fadnavis, while he was addressing the reporetd on Friday.

What did Fadnavis say? Fadnavis criticised the backlash for Shinde and said, “Such a parochial thinking doesn’t behove Marathi manoos." He further recalled when former Union Minister Sharad Pawar said “Jai Maharasthra, Jai Karnatak” during the unveiling of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Chikodi in Karnataka. “Does this mean that Sharad Pawar loves Karnataka more and Maharashtra less,” he questioned.

Fadnavis further added, “Wherever we go, we say what the people there like. All leaders say the same. Now, when 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat' was said among the Gujarati community, I think there is no need to create so much ruckus over it. We are all Indians.”

“Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat,” says Shinde The comments by Fadnavis come after Shinde said, “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat,” in the presence of Union Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of the 'Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre,' established by the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Kondhwa, Pune.

While reciting couplets in honour of Amit Shah, Shinde said, "Aapke buland irado se to chattane bhi dagmagati hain, Dushman kya cheez hai, tufaan bhi apna rukh badal deta hai. Apke ane se yahan ki hawa ka noor badal jata hai, apke naam se harek shaqs adab se jhuk jata hai," concluding with “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra...Jai Gujarat.”

Shinde's remark is called out Shinde's remark was criticised by the opposition parties, including the Congress Party, demanding the resignation of the Deputy CM.

Calling the statement “political slavery,” Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal was quoted by PTI saying, “Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who stood for self-respect and sovereignty. It is a matter of shame that a leader occupying the Deputy Chief Minister's chair would chant 'Jai Gujarat' instead of 'Jai Maharashtra'. This is nothing but political slavery.”