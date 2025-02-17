DOGE cancels $21M India voter fund: Billionaire Elon Musk-led US government’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced on February 16 that it has cancelled $21 million ‘taxpayer’ money intended for increasing ‘voter turnout in India’.

The move is part of DOGE’s ongoing crackdown on United States Agency for International Development (USAID) - funded projects.

Why is DOGE funding in India’s Election a controversy? The decision sparked a political controversy in India, with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that it proved an ‘instance of interference’ in India's electoral process during the Congress-led UPA rule.

The opposition Congress hit back, questioning how the ruling party (Congress) was sabotaging its own electoral prospects by getting this so-called ‘external interference.’

Economist and Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council Economic Advisory Council Sanjeev Sanyal claimed that USAID was the ‘biggest scam in human history.’

"Why would any US agency wish to give $21 million for election-related work in India? Would that not amount to interference in India's electoral process? We are the world's largest democracy. Free and fair elections are held here. Institutionally there are mechanisms that ensure free and fair elections including the Election Commission of India,” BJP leader Nalin, Kohli told news agency ANI.

Kohli alleged that instances similar to these had been seen in the past where Congress engaged with organisations like Cambridge Analytica to create an influence in order to interfere with the country's election process.

External interference in electoral process: BJP Before Kohli, in-charge of BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya said the $21 million for voter turnout in India is “definitely external interference in India’s electoral process”. “Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure,” Malviya said.

The BJP leader claimed that in 2012, under the leadership of SY Quraishi, ECI signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), which he said was linked to investor “George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, primarily funded by USAID”. Quraishi has rejected the claims.

“Ironically, those questioning the transparent and inclusive process of appointing India’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) — a first in our democracy, where previously the prime minister (PM) alone made the decision — had no hesitation in handing over the entire ECI to foreign operators,” Malviya said, referring to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the appointment process for the next CEC.

The selection panel, comprising the Prime Minister, home minister, and Rahul Gandhi, is meeting today to pick the new CEC Monday. Malviya said it “is becoming increasingly evident that the Congress-led United UPA systematically enabled the infiltration of India’s institutions by forces opposed to the nation’s interests — those who seek to weaken India at every opportunity”.

Congress rubbished Malviya’s claims. “Someone tell this clown that in 2012, when ECI allegedly got this funding from USAID, the ruling party was Congress. So, by his logic ruling party (Congress) was sabotaging its own electoral prospects by getting this so called ‘external interference’. And that the opposition (BJP) won the 2014 elections because of Soros/USAID,” party spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a post.

What is the Election Commission's stance? For now, there is no clarity beyond what the DOGE tweet said on USAID funding to increase voter turnout in India. Usually, agencies like USAID have funding earmarked annually. In that case, was the 21 million USD meant for a year or one of the instances remains unclear as of now.

Usually, the voter turnout campaigns are run by the Election Commission of India. But the poll panel has not reacted to the DOGE's cancellation yet.

Former CEC SY Quraishi said that in 2012, there was an MoU with IFES for training, but no financing was involved. "The report in a section of Media about an MoU by ECI in 2012 when I was CEC, for funding of certain million dollars by a US agency for raising voter turnout in India does not have an iota of fact,” Quraishi, who was CEC from July 2010 to June 2012, said in a post on X.

“The MoU in fact made it clear in black and white that there would be no financial and legal obligation of any kind on either side side. This stipulation was made at two different places to leave no scope for any ambiguity. Any mention of any funds in connection with this MoU is completely false and malicious," Quaraishi said in multiple posts on X.

What is DOGE’s $21M Funding for Voter Turnout? The project under question in India one of several across the world and is funded by the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS). The organisation, founded in 1995, is in funded by the USAID.

CEPPS is a not-for-profit organization that pools the expertise of three international organisations: National Democratic Institute, International Republican Institute, and International Foundation for Electoral Systems. It aims to support elections and political transitions globally.

Established in 1995, The CEPPS is funded by the Global Elections and Political Transitions programme at USAID. For now, the website seems inaccessible. “That page can’t be found,” says the website.

What Role Does Elon Musk play in this? Elon Musk-headed DOGE, which has been constituted by US President Donald Trump, has announced that it has cancelled many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars.

On February 16, DOGE, led by Tesla chief Musk, shared a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives with a mention of USD 21 million earmarked for "voter turnout in India." The DOGE in a post on X announced cancelling many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars. The department said, "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all (of) which have been cancelled..."

The list included USD 486 million in grants to the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening, including USD 21 million for "voter turnout in India".

Here is the list of programmes cancelled by US government:

- $10M for "Mozambique voluntary medical male circumcision."

- $9.7M for UC Berkeley to develop "a cohort of Cambodian youth with enterprise-driven skills."

- $2.3M for "strengthening independent voices in Cambodia."

- $32M to the Prague Civil Society Centre

- $40M for "gender equality and women empowerment hub."

- $14M for "improving public procurement" in Serbia.

- $486M to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,” including $22M for "inclusive and participatory political process" in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India.

- $29M to “strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh.”

- $20M for "fiscal federalism" in Nepal.

- $19M for "biodiversity conversation" in Nepal.

- $1.5M for "voter confidence" in Liberia.

- $14M for "social cohesion" in Mali.

- $2.5M for "inclusive democracies in Southern Africa."

- $47M for "improving learning outcomes in Asia."