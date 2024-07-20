Donald Trump assassination attempt: Thomas Matthew Crooks’ attack likely ’less politically motivated’

Donald Trump assassination attempt: Investigations about Donald Trump’s ‘would be assassin’, Thomas Matthew Crooks reveals that his motives behind the attack were less politically motivated. According to reports, officials suspect the attack could have been more about attacking the highest profile target near to Crooks.

A loner by nature, the 20-year-old shooter, remained far away from politics.

While the investigation is still in its nascent stage, Thomas Matthew Crook’s motive has similar links to other incidents where young men have exercised their power with rifles, stated a CNN report.

Also Read | Thomas Matthew Crooks downloaded Kate Middleton’s picture

According to FBI reports, Joe Biden, FBI director Christopher A. Wray, were also on Thomas Crook’s research list.The ‘would be assassin’ had also downloaded Kate Middleton’s picture, the only UK national among all the other notable names. All these pieces taken together add up to Thomas Crooks’ motive of simply shooting a high profile target.

Against such a backdrop, proximity of Trump rally, and timing offered the most accessible opportunity, federal officials have speculated. One of the presidential candidates mentioned how Thomas Matthew Crooks missed his primary target, but still remained successful as Crooks is the first among many, to get near to a presidential candidate(Donald Trump).

Crooks had also looked up another mass shooter who had shot and killed four classmates at a Michigan high school in 2021. Research on Ethan Crumbley, holds true for the pattern law enforcement officials have recognized in other mass shooters. They often research people who they wish to emulate, further added the federal official.

Also Read | Firefighter killed at Trump rally honored with bagpipes, gun salute and a bugle sounding taps

Another former FBI behavioural analyst said Thomas Matthew Crooks had very limited firepower when compared to other mass shooters. “It looked to me like he was taking a window that he saw a vulnerability in where he felt that he was unobserved to the extent he could get off some critical shots,” the official told CNN.