Donald Trump assassination attempt: Thomas Matthew Crooks’ attack likely ’less politically motivated’

  • According to FBI reports, Joe Biden, FBI director Christopher A. Wray, were also on Thomas Crook’s research list. The shooter had downloaded Kate Middleton's photo.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published20 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Donald Trump assassination attempt: Thomas Matthew Crooks is likely to have been less politically motivated
Donald Trump assassination attempt: Thomas Matthew Crooks is likely to have been less politically motivated(REUTERS)

Donald Trump assassination attempt: Investigations about Donald Trump’s ‘would be assassin’, Thomas Matthew Crooks reveals that his motives behind the attack were less politically motivated. According to reports, officials suspect the attack could have been more about attacking the highest profile target near to Crooks.

A loner by nature, the 20-year-old shooter, remained far away from politics.

While the investigation is still in its nascent stage, Thomas Matthew Crook’s motive has similar links to other incidents where young men have exercised their power with rifles, stated a CNN report.

Also Read | Thomas Matthew Crooks downloaded Kate Middleton’s picture

According to FBI reports, Joe Biden, FBI director Christopher A. Wray, were also on Thomas Crook’s research list.The ‘would be assassin’ had also downloaded Kate Middleton’s picture, the only UK national among all the other notable names. All these pieces taken together add up to Thomas Crooks’ motive of simply shooting a high profile target.

Against such a backdrop, proximity of Trump rally, and timing offered the most accessible opportunity, federal officials have speculated. One of the presidential candidates mentioned how Thomas Matthew Crooks missed his primary target, but still remained successful as Crooks is the first among many, to get near to a presidential candidate(Donald Trump).

Also Read | What was the motive of Trump’s would-be assassin?

Crooks had also looked up another mass shooter who had shot and killed four classmates at a Michigan high school in 2021. Research on Ethan Crumbley, holds true for the pattern law enforcement officials have recognized in other mass shooters. They often research people who they wish to emulate, further added the federal official.

Also Read | Firefighter killed at Trump rally honored with bagpipes, gun salute and a bugle sounding taps

Another former FBI behavioural analyst said Thomas Matthew Crooks had very limited firepower when compared to other mass shooters. “It looked to me like he was taking a window that he saw a vulnerability in where he felt that he was unobserved to the extent he could get off some critical shots,” the official told CNN.

(with inputs from CNN)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM IST
HomePoliticsDonald Trump assassination attempt: Thomas Matthew Crooks’ attack likely ’less politically motivated’

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue