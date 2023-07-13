Donald Trump has become more dangerous

Even as the town hall was under way, CNN came in for a hail of criticism on Twitter and elsewhere for permitting Mr Trump its platform, particularly with a friendly studio audience. Mr Trump probably did help himself with primary voters. In appearing on CNN for the first time since 2016—for years he has attacked it as “fake news"—he was taking the fight to his fans’ enemies and showing up rivals like Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, who play it safe with friendly journalists. Ms Collins challenged Mr Trump about his lies about election fraud as forcefully as any journalist to date. But the perverse rules of polarisation, including that of the media, meant her tenacity probably earned him support.