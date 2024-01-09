Donald Trump’s Immunity Appeal Opens New Campaign Front
C. Ryan Barber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Jan 2024, 05:42 PM IST
SummaryThe former president will hear his lawyers’ arguments in courtroom, but for him the case is more political than legal.
WASHINGTON—The legal reckoning for Donald Trump enters a critical stretch Tuesday as a Washington federal appeals court considers the former president’s claim that he is immune from prosecution on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less